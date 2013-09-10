Jaguar to create 1 700 UK jobs

The share price of Tata Motors has shot up today (September 10th) after it was announced its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is making a major investment in the UK.

It is set to create 1,700 new jobs at its Solihull site as part of a £1.5 billion investment in expanding the company's product range.

JLR chief executive Ralf Speth made the announcement at the Frankfurt Motor Show this week, noting: "Today's announcement signals Jaguar Land Rover's ambitions to push the boundaries and redefine premium car ownership."

He explained the firm is driven by "design, technology and innovation" and the aim of the investment in the UK will be to advance the "capability of the UK automotive sector and its supply chain".

Shares in Tata Motors are almost ten per cent higher in trading today on the back of the news of the announcement. At 08:33 BST, its share price was up 9.27 per cent on the start of the day.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index