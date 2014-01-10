Infosys shares jump on revenues news

Infosys stocks are higher today (January 10th) after the company released its latest set of financial results.

The firm revealed that it made net profits of 28.75 billion Indian rupees (£281 million) for its fiscal third quarter, which led to it raising its full-year outlook.

Infosys announced a 21 per cent rise in its earnings, which helped to boost the company's share price during trading today.

S D Shibulal, chief executive and managing director at Infosys, said: "The year ahead looks exciting for the IT services industry. We believe the global economic environment has improved and our clients are gaining confidence to invest in their strategic initiatives."

Infosys stated that it now expects a 12 per cent rise in revenues, which is compared with a previous estimate of ten per cent.

The share price of the company was almost three per cent higher today on the back of the rise in earnings and boosted outlook.

