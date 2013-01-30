Indices flat as investors eye US unemployment data and FOMC announcement

January 30, 2013
- There was little movement in the indices markets this morning as investors anticipated the release of economic data later in the week, with a focus on the non-farm employment change on Friday. The FTSE closed yesterday at a four-and-a-half year high at 6340, having now increased by 7.5% in January alone. The Dow is continuing its recent bullish trend, and is edging closer to the 14000 mark, now just 30 points away at 13970.

- GBP is at its lowest level against the euro in over a year, trading today at 1.1645. It has come under pressure since there have been concerns expressed over the health of the UK economy.

- In equities, Imperial Tobacco was down 4% in early trading, after issuing a profit warning due to increasing pressure from black market sales. WPP and RSA Insurance Group were the FTSE’s strongest performers.

- Keep an eye out for the estimation of the non-farm employment change at 1.15pm today, then the Federal Reserve meeting conclusion at 7.15pm GMT this evening.

