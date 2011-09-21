Indices broadly weaker as traders eye FOMC decision BoE minutes indicate QE2 closer

European indices traded broadly weaker on Wednesday after yesterday’s strong advance, as traders diversified their risk somewhat ahead of tonight’s all important FOMC decision, where […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 21, 2011 12:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European indices traded broadly weaker on Wednesday after yesterday’s strong advance, as traders diversified their risk somewhat ahead of tonight’s all important FOMC decision, where traders are expecting an announcement of ‘Operation Twist’.

BoE nears announcing more QE
Minutes from the latest MPC meeting at the Bank of England showed no change in voting for either rates or QE but did indicate that members were moving closer to announcing a second phase of quantitative easing to help support the UK economy. The minutes shows that whilst eight members of the committee voted to keep QE at £200 billion, they also thought it was increasingly likely that more QE would be needed.

The BoE has always erred on the cautious side rather than react instantly to developments but the minutes from the last meeting shows that they are slowly becoming convinced that more QE is necessary and have their finger on the trigger should the situation deteriorate. The FTSE fell 35 points or 0.6% by 9.20am, whilst deeper falls were seen for the DAX and CAC, which fell around 1%.

The key drags on the UK index were commodity related stock sectors, where we have seen some early profit taking from investors after these sectors rallied well in yesterday’s 2% index gains. The oil and mining sectors both lost 1%, as traders tracked weaker crude oil prices and downsized risk ahead of tonight’s FOMC.

All eyes on FOMC
All investors are looking ahead to tonight’s FOMC meeting, which has taken on greater significance since Ben Bernanke delayed announcing any measures to help curtail the struggling US economy and fragile market sentiment at Jackson Hole last month.

Investors are used to seeing Bernanke in tune with sentiment and so whilst expectations are for an Operation Twist type announcement, whereby short term securities are sold and reinvested into longer term securities, we cannot discount a surprise in QE3 either. That said, the fragmentation within the FOMC itself, where dissenters were seen last time around, needs to be realigned for this to happen.

As the FOMC decision comes after European stock markets close, there may be limited upside to today’s markets whilst investors may also use the session to position themselves for what may come after the close.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.