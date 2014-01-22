IMF raises UK growth forecast

UK growth has been raised by the IMF.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK's growth forecast has been improved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It revealed that it now expects the UK economy to grow 2.4 per cent this year, having previously predicted expansion of 1.9 per cent.

The IMF raised its global growth outlook slightly to 3.7 per cent too and said it expects the UK economy to grow by 2.2 per cent in 2015.

"Global growth is expected to increase in 2014 after having been stuck in a low gear in 2013," said the IMF in its latest report.

"The euro area is turning a corner from recession to recovery," added the body, which forecasts one per cent growth for the euro area in 2014.

Growth of the US economy was predicted to be 2.8 per cent this year, which is up from the 2.6 per cent the IMF forecast in October 2013.

UK economic growth has been rising in recent months, but the Labour Party has been claiming the country is still experiencing a "cost of living crisis".

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.