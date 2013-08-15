IKEA has announced it is recalling two models of children's beds due to a design fault.

Thousands of the Kritter and Sniglar are being recalled by the firm over fears sharp edges can become exposed by the breaking of a metal rod.

There have already been seven reported cases of this occurring, but IKEA stated that only certain batches of the models are affected.

Customers in 17 countries, including the UK, are now being asked to check their children's beds to see if they are affected. The Kritter junior beds are numbers 1114 to 1322 and the Sniglar beds have the numbers 1114 to 1318.

Those with the faulty beds are asked to get in touch with their local store, where they will be offered a repair kit or a refund.

Belgium, Britain, China, Czech Republic, Ireland, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland are among the countries affected, as well as Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand and Turkey.

Budget chain IKEA is one of the most popular and well-known furniture chains in the world.

