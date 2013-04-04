Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors have taken a hit to their respective share prices

April 4, 2013 2:00 PM
- Stocks in Asia have risen this morning, as the Nikkei is up 272 points at 12,634.

- Here in Europe however, the FTSE, CAC 40 and Dax are all in decline from the day’s trading so far. At current levels the FTSE, is down at 6420, CAC at 3754 and DAX at 7874.

- Across the Atlantic, the Dow Jones closed yesterday at 14,550.

- Taking a glance at the big Gainers and Losers from today thus far, It’s mining company Vedanta resources that is leading the way, up a fraction under 2%. At the other end of the scale, its another mining firm Rangold Resources showing the biggest drop so far today, down just over 1 3/4% .

- With a quick look at commodities, Gold is trading down at around 1,552, and Silver up somewhat at 26.96, and elsewhere Brent Crude Oil is trading at around 109.12 a barrel.

- Focusing on the major Forex pairs, the EUR/USD has shown some recent decline at 1.2830, the GBP/USD at 1.5087 and GBP/EUR at around 1.1755.

- Finishing up with a brief look at the headlines, South Korea’s largest automobile manufacturer, Hyundai Motor Company and affiliate company Kia Motors Corp, have taken a hit to their respective share prices following an announcement that 1.7 millions vehicles in the US, across 5 different model years, would need to be recalled due to electronic defects.
The news brought about a 3.3% drop in Kia’s shares, and a larger 5.1% drop for Hyundai.

 

