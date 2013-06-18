Huawei has launched a new smartphone, with the company expecting "miracles" from the device, which it claims is the thinnest of its type in the world.

The Chinese firm's Android-based Ascend P6 is just 6.18 mm thick and has a five-megapixel front camera for users to take "high quality" self-portraits.

Ben Wood, director of research at consultancy CCS Insight, told BBC News at the London launch of the gadget that it is Huawei's most impressive phone to date.

"We've seen mainland Chinese manufacturers rapidly improve their ability to make competitive devices over the last 18 months and this is possibly the best so far," he said.

But Mr Wood noted the phone's lack of support for 4G technology might hold it back from making a mainstream breakthrough for the company.

Investors do not seem to be impressed by the Ascend P6, as the Chinese firm's share price is slightly down today (June 18th).

It closed the session down almost one per cent on the start of the day's trading.

