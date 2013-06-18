Huawei 8216 expects miracles 8217 from new smartphone

Huawei has launched what it claims is the world’s thinnest smartphone.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2013 6:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Huawei has launched a new smartphone, with the company expecting "miracles" from the device, which it claims is the thinnest of its type in the world.

The Chinese firm's Android-based Ascend P6 is just 6.18 mm thick and has a five-megapixel front camera for users to take "high quality" self-portraits.

Ben Wood, director of research at consultancy CCS Insight, told BBC News at the London launch of the gadget that it is Huawei's most impressive phone to date.

"We've seen mainland Chinese manufacturers rapidly improve their ability to make competitive devices over the last 18 months and this is possibly the best so far," he said.

But Mr Wood noted the phone's lack of support for 4G technology might hold it back from making a mainstream breakthrough for the company.

Investors do not seem to be impressed by the Ascend P6, as the Chinese firm's share price is slightly down today (June 18th).

It closed the session down almost one per cent on the start of the day's trading.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.