HTC profits and stocks drop

Stocks in HTC are at a seven-and-a-half year low.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 8, 2013 6:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of HTC has plunged to a new seven-and-a-half year low today (July 8th) after it revealed another set of negative financial results.

Profits at the mobile phone manufacturer were recently shown to be an 83 per cent drop second quarter from a year earlier and this caused stocks to fall by seven per cent.

Net profit for the April to June period stood at NT$1.25bn (£27 million), with the Taiwanese firm having launched a new top-end smartphone – the HTC One – in a bid to claw back market share from rivals such as the Apple iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Taipei-based analyst Peter Liao of Nomura Securities noted other Asian brands are also becoming increasingly competitive with the likes of HTC.

"HTC may have new products in the third quarter, but competition from Apple and other Chinese brands is fierce," he told BBC News.

Morgan Stanley, in a note to investors, claimed the window of opportunity for HTC to push its new device is over, adding: "Failure to turn the 'best ever' HTC One into scale bodes ill for HTC's long-term outlook."

HTC stocks closed the session at 189.00, a fall of 14 points, or a drop of 6.9 per cent, on the start of the day.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.