How will the ECB react to CPI data

Eurozone inflation data is the one to watch today after a shaky build up to it this week. The range for the week so far […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 29, 2014 10:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Eurozone inflation data is the one to watch today after a shaky build up to it this week. The range for the week so far has been between 1.3151 and 1.3220, with a chance that we could break out of this today either way. With low expectations on eurozone inflation, around a 0.3% a drop from 0.4%, this could spur the ECB to act as widely expected.  This could be in the form of a rate cut as early as next week, or the more talked-about QE they may add.  So it’s all based around this data today, expected to be a volatile release. Just to note the German CPI yesterday came in as expected and there was no reaction in the market. M3 money supply was up to 1.8% from 1.5%, showing signs of improving cash circulation.

USD/JPY has struggled to get back above to its highs above the 104 level. This is down to the safe haven bid coming back into play, with Ukraine tensions still a major part in this pair.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3155 1.3127 1.3094 | Resistance 1.3216 1.3249 1.3277

 

USD/JPY

Supports 103.55 103.38 103.22  | Resistance 103.88 104.04 104.21

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6565 1.6543 1.6519  | Resistance 1.6611 1.6635 1.6658

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.