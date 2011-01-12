Hong Kong market still rising Floods continue to weigh on Australian shares

The Hang Seng index continued its rally on the Wednesday, gaining another 192 points at midday trade, following encouraging leads from offshore market. Investor confidence […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2011 10:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Hang Seng index continued its rally on the Wednesday, gaining another 192 points at midday trade, following encouraging leads from offshore market.

Investor confidence has improved on the back of easing fears on European debt concerns, particularly after news that Japan and China may participate in buying European bonds.

Energy and basic material sectors led the gains after commodity prices rose overnight. Crude oil price closed 2.08% higher at US$91.11. March copper price also gained 1.98%.

China Petrol and CNOOC gained over 1.5% before midday while China Coal Energy Co (1898.HK) gained nearly 2% to HKD3.75.

In Singapore, the Straits Times index was down at midday with financial stocks dragging the market down. OCBC Bank and DBS Banking Group fell 1.17% and 0.14% respectively while Genting Singapore and Wilmar gained 0.92% and 0.889% before lunch break.

Straits Asia Resource was in focus today, gaining 7.58% to SGD2.84 after the Indonesian government granted the company a permit to boost its mining production capacity.

In Australia, the impact of floods in Queensland continued to weigh on the local share market with oil refining company Caltex losing 6 per cent on today’s trading.

The picture being painted by some quarters (including the Reserve Bank of Australia’s statement) seem dire at the moment. We need a lot more positive news and development for the local market to turn up or to sustain a rise at this stage.

Caltex said the closure of one of its refineries in the flood affected Queensland will cost approximately $5-10 million dollars. Investors are keeping an eye out for those companies that are mostly affected or to be affected by the flood.

The Aussie dollar also remains under pressure. Though it has recovered quite a bit from its lows overnight and is holding its ground above the US$0.9850 level, we may see it range trading in the short term.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.