Greek relief rally short lived as UK stock gains erase within 70 minutes of trading

The Greek election induced equity relief rally turned out to be extremely short lived today, with opening gains of over 1% reversing completely within 70 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2012 5:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Greek election induced equity relief rally turned out to be extremely short lived today, with opening gains of over 1% reversing completely within 70 minutes of trading, to leave the FTSE 100 in negative territory by 9.30am.Small bounces throughout the session helped the UK Index to close with gains of just 12 points, which was in stark contrast to an opening gain of 76 points.

Most Greek induced rallies have been incredibly short lived and this one has firmly followed suit. The Greek election will inevitably have calmed nerves of an immediate threat to their place in the euro and renegotiation of the bailout terms that a Syriza victory would have dictated. Yet still, perhaps given the polls preceding the vote, the result is not really too much of a surprise. Indeed, what the election has done is revert Greece to the same state of play in which the country found itself a few months ago.

The determination of the leftist Syriza party to not join the collation and stay in opposition is evidence of the fact that they feel there remains an opportunity to grasp power as austerity continues to bite with the pro-bailout coalition retaining the original austerity commitments to the Troika. The low turnout in Greece also keeps an air of instability going forward that should the public antipathy towards austerity escalate, this will only strengthen Syriza’s popularity in opposition.

For now, however, the election has removed a degree of uncertainty regarding Greece and whilst this has triggered the inevitable relief rally, underlying concerns over Spain and Italy have seen investors use today’s higher prices as an opportunity to close positions at higher levels and remove more elements of risk from their portfolios.

The rise in both Italian and Spanish bond yields is testament to the belief that the eurozone crisis has moved far beyond the borders of Greece. Spanish 10-year bond yields rose another 22 basis points to hit 7.141%, whilst Italian equivalent yields rose 13 basis points to 6.05%.

Financial stocks, which helped to lead the early morning rally, have swiftly turned to now lead the downside on the FTSE 100, with RBS and Lloyds shares amongst the top fallers. Both RBS and Lloyds shares fell 3% to 4% as a result, closely followed by Barclays.

Shares in Burberry, however, bucked the trend in London trading, with shares rallying 2.9% higher.

A lack of economic data out of Europe today gave investors little to focus on apart from Spanish and Italian bond yields and post election sentiment from Greece. The start of the G20 meeting in Mexico today has also be a key focus, particularly for any developments on the eurozone front. Recent comments from Angela Merkel that she is unmoved on renegotiating the terms for Greece’s bailout package did little to inspire traders in the afternoon session.

Later in the week we will see the release of the minutes from the previous Bank of England policy meeting, alongside fresh UK unemployment data. Tomorrows German ZEW reading will also be an important element to watch. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.