Greek markets tumble after ECB 8217 s tough stance on Greece

Greek three-year note yields increased 1.7 percentage points.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 5, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Greece’s government bonds and shares tumbled today (February 5th) after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced it would not accept Greek bonds as collateral for its liquidity operations.

In Athens, the stock market fell more than six per cent, while bank stocks tumbled as much as 16 per cent. Greek three-year note yields increased 1.7 percentage points to 18.02 per cent this morning in London. The ECB said that its move was because it could not assume a "successful" deal on Greece's €240 billion (£179 billion) bailout.

"Warning shot"

The decision will raise financing costs for the nation’s banks, adding to pressure on the newly-elected government. "This is clearly a warning shot," Christian Lenk, a fixed-income analyst at DZ Bank AG in Frankfurt, told Bloomberg. "It’s certainly showing that the ECB is not willing to let the new Greek government go ahead the way it was planning to go."

Banks can still access funding through the Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) programme, run by Greece's central bank. According to Greek newspaper Kathimerini, the interest rate is 1.55 per cent, compared with 0.05 per cent on regular ECB financing.

Investors are now awaiting the next encounter between finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin later today. Prime minister Alexis Tsipras promised to reverse five years of spending cuts and renegotiate the country's debt.

Greece is due to receive the final tranche of its loans from the troika on February 28th. The Greek government said they would refuse that final $8 billion (£5.2 billion) instalment unless Greece could get more equitable conditions that would allow it to reduce austerity measures and start spending again. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.