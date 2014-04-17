Google shares down on profits news

Shares in Google fell following its latest financial results.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Google fell in after-hours trading last night (April 17th) following the release of the latest financial results by the technology company.

It was revealed by Google that its profits for the first quarter of the year were $3.45 billion (£2.05 billion), which was a rise of three per cent but did not meet the expectations of analysts.

Google's chief executive Larry Page described the company's performance over the first quarter of the year as "great", although investors were less impressed with the set of financial results.

In a statement, Mr Page said: "We got lots of product improvements done, especially on mobile. I'm also excited with progress on our emerging businesses."

Google revealed that its consolidated revenues for the first quarter of the year stood at $15.42 billion, while shares of Class C capital stock were issued as a dividend to its stockholders on April 2nd. The rise in revenues stood at almost 20 per cent, but this did not convince investors.

Shares

The company said: "Except for the number of authorised shares and par value, all references to share and per share amounts have been retroactively restated for all prior periods shown to reflect the stock split, which was effected in the form of a stock dividend."

Although the share price of the search engine firm was up by 3.75 per cent on the Nasdaq yesterday, those gains were almost totally erased in after-hours trading in the US, when stocks dipped back down by 3.15 per cent by the close.

CNet technology analyst Larry Magid explained Google is going to have to make sure some of its more recent "crazy ideas" – such as Google Glass – turn out to be profitable. He told the BBC: "Their core business, what really brings in the money, that's beginning to get a little bit dodgy for them."

Most of Google's cash still comes from advertising revenue via its search engine, but the company has been diversifying into areas such as mobile phones in the last few years.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.