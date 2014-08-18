Gold weighed down in triangle consolidation

Gold (daily chart) has continued to be weighed down within a large triangle consolidation pattern, trading about halfway between the 1180-area multi-year low at the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 18, 2014 5:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold (daily chart) has continued to be weighed down within a large triangle consolidation pattern, trading about halfway between the 1180-area multi-year low at the end of 2013 and the 2014 high of 1392.

The 1392 high that was hit in mid-March had provided some impetus for a potential rebound and recovery after more than a year of heavy declines in price. The past five months since that high, however, have seen a steady downside drift up to June, then only a partial rebound to early July, and finally the current consolidation.

These past five months have also seen the major moving averages, including the 200-day and 50-day, generally moving sideways and in tandem. This has highlighted the recent indecision and consolidation for the precious metal.

Currently, price action is trading in a tight range within the narrow span between the 200-day moving average to the downside and the 50-day moving average to the upside.

The low-volatility environment currently prevailing in gold could potentially provide some key impending trading opportunities. On a strong breakout below the 1280 support, a major downside target resides around the 1240 level, last hit in early June. To the upside, a break above 1325 should have further upside objectives around 1345 and then the noted 1392 high.

2014-08-18-Gold

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.