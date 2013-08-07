Gold stocks push Toronto index down

The falling cost of gold has had an impact on markets in Canada, with the Toronto stock market having one of its worst days in recent times yesterday (August 6th).

Although data from the US was encouraging, the TSX was hit by a triple-digit loss that was mainly due to weaker gold stocks on Tuesday, reports the Canadian Press.

However, the Canadian dollar was ahead 0.13 of a cent to 96.38 cents as the S&P/TSX composite index fell by 133.93 points to 12,469.32.

BlackBerry shares were seven per cent higher and were one of the strongest performers on the index during the day's trading, rising by 64 cents to $9.91.

This came after it was announced by Samsung that BlackBerry Messenger is going to be available on its smartphones in Africa soon.

BlackBerry has found life tough in the last couple of years as the company struggles to compete with major rivals such as Apple and Samsung for space in the saturated smartphone market.

