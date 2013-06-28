Gold close to three year low

Gold is still dropping in value.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 28, 2013 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The value of gold is continuing to fall and the precious metal is now close to a three-year low.

Even though many countries around the world are still struggling to recover from the recession, the precious metal's reputation as a safe haven has not seen its value hold.

Gold has now slid nearly $200 (£131) an ounce in the last ten days and has fallen to below $1,225 an ounce, reports Reuters.

Axel Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Funds, an organisation which oversees about $500 million in mutual fund assets, explained investors are cautious about gold.

He said: "You don't want to catch a falling knife, so people who might be buyers are stepping aside and don't want to show gold at their quarter-end statement."

Gold hit a 34-month low earlier in the week and the value of the commodity is down by more than 23 per cent for this quarter alone. The precious metal could be set to record its biggest drop since 1920 in London, Bloomberg recently reported.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.