Gold attempts to extend rebound on continued dollar weakness

As the US dollar continued to pull back on Wednesday morning against some major currencies – most notably the British pound and key commodity currencies […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 7, 2015 4:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As the US dollar continued to pull back on Wednesday morning against some major currencies – most notably the British pound and key commodity currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars – gold initially attempted to extend its rebound from the 1100-area lows that began late last week.

The US dollar-denominated commodity surged this past Friday due to weak US employment data that led market participants to expect a delayed Fed rate hike beyond the end of this year. This led to an immediate drop in the US dollar and a dramatic one-day rise in the price of gold. While the dollar bounced and then wavered after its initial fall, gold maintained most of its gains from that day and then went on to extend its rally.

Having initially reached above the 1150 level on Wednesday morning before retreating once again, the precious metal has been in bumpy recovery mode since hitting a five-year low of 1077 back in late July. Since that low, the price of gold has followed a clear uptrend support line that has provided some context for this partial recovery.

Gold Daily Chart

 

While gold has been able to find its shaky legs again within the past few days, could this mean that it may be headed towards a longer-term recovery? While there could well be frequent short-term bounces and rebounds, the prospects for longer-term upside for gold is much less likely. As long as the specter of progressively higher interest rates in the US continues to provide some measure of support for the dollar – whenever Fed monetary tightening ultimately begins – gold should continue to be pressured. As it stands, the price of gold remains entrenched in a long-term downtrend extending all the way back to 2011.

With that being said, the precious metal could very well have its times to shine in the short-term, especially when the dollar pulls back or when volatility and risk aversion return to the markets.

Most recently, gold has been attempting to reach back up towards the key 1170 resistance objective, last reached in late August. Its ability to reach and exceed that level will be a key test as to whether this short-term recovery from long-term lows can be sustained. Technically, it is currently trading in a precarious and indecisive position between its 200-day moving average to the upside and 50-day moving average to the downside.

In the event that gold is unable to reach and breach the noted 1170 level, the key downside target in the short-term continues to reside around the 1100 support level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.