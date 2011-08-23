Gold Above 1 900 As Further Upside Takes Hold

Gold’s surge to a new record high above 1900 signaled investors remained cautious in the global economic outlook. Gold Range: 1,897.00 – 1,901.10 Support: 1,858.00 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 23, 2011 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold’s surge to a new record high above 1900 signaled investors remained cautious in the global economic outlook.

Gold
Range: 1,897.00 – 1,901.10
Support: 1,858.00
Resistance: 1,925.00
The rally continues for Gold after the huge rise last week. Comments that the recent move has been over extended has failed to dampen the bulls enthusiasm with the metal tacking on another gain yesterday. Global growth concerns and some expectations of QE3 from Fed Chairman Bernanke have been fuelling the rise, but the likelihood of more QE at this juncture is considered small. Asian markets overnight have driven Gold up through 1,900.00 to a high of 1,913.50 before some profit taking pushed the metal back to 1,892.00 Resistance ahead now seen at 1,925.00, with support at 1,858.00.
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.4355 – 1.4400
Support: 1.4350
Resistance: 1.4403
Euro-dollar closed in NY at 1.4368. Rate initially eased to 1.4354 to mark Asian lows, with demand in place at 1.4350/30, before edging higher, meeting resistance on approach to 1.4375. Early part of the session was described as subdued with rumours ahead of China PMI release suggested outcome would be weak, but release of stronger than forecast data provided a strong boost, taking euro-dollar to session highs of 1.43925. Rate settled back between 1.4360/75 during the Asian afternoon before recovering to the 1.4380/85 into Europe.

Demand now between 1.4350/30, with more at 1.4310/00. Resistance seen placed at 1.4393/03, more 1.4415/20 ahead at 1.4432/34, with stronger interest remaining at 1.4450/55.

GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6460 – 1.6482
Support: 1.6455
Resistance 1.6490

 

Sterling closed in NY at 1.6465 the rate having recovered from NY session lows of 1.6435 to 1.6488 and was easing lower into the Asian session. Rate marked Asia lows at 1.6453, with in opening trade and was restricted to a tight 1.6453/75 range. A short lived rally came also on stronger China PMI data and took the rate up to retest that NY recovery high at 1.6488. Rate settled back into a 1.6470/85 range ahead of the European open.

Support is now seen at 1.6455/50, ahead of 1.6435/30, stronger into 1.6420. Resistance noted at 1.6490/00, more into 1.6520/25 and 1.6550/55.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.