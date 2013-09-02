Gold 8217 s safe haven reputation 8216 affected by Syria situation 8217

The ongoing civil war is having an impact on gold prices.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2013 6:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold prices are being affected by the ongoing Syrian civil war, with the US Congress set to vote on a military strike next week.

The UK parliament has already vetoed Britain's involvement in military action against the Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad at this stage.

Joni Teves, an analyst at UBS AG in London, explained gold's reputation as a safe haven has taken a hit in the last few days due to the Syrian situation.

"The recent move in gold positioning clearly indicates further reluctance to be short. On the physical front, activity has been quiet of late, as can be expected given elevated price levels," he said in a report published by Bloomberg.

Mr Teves noted that the uncertainty over a potential military strike is making investors nervous.

US president Barack Obama is thought to be in favour of a military strike in response to al-Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons.

However, he announced over the weekend that he would seek the approval of Congress before giving the green light for any military action in Syria.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.