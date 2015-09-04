GBP USD tumbles to critical juncture on NFP data

GBP/USD plummeted further on Friday morning after the US non-farm payrolls report and unemployment rate figures were released by the US Labor Department. Although the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 4, 2015 4:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD plummeted further on Friday morning after the US non-farm payrolls report and unemployment rate figures were released by the US Labor Department.

Although the number of US jobs added in August at 173,000 fell far short of the prior consensus estimate of 220,000, the unemployment rate dropped down to 5.1% against the 5.2% expected. This represents the lowest jobless rate in more than seven years. It is also a rate at which the Fed considers the US economy to be at full employment.

In addition, July’s non-farm employment change was revised up substantially from 215,000 to 245,000, and average hourly earnings increased by more than expected (0.3% actual vs. 0.2% expected).

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Overall, despite the substantial miss on the headline number, the US dollar rose broadly against most other major currencies, including the British pound. This rise may be attributed to the market’s view that the employment data released on Friday may be sufficient to encourage a sooner interest rate hike by the Fed.

For the GBP/USD, this dollar surge prompted the currency pair to continue the sharp plunge that has been in place for the past week and a half. From its high around the 1.5800 resistance level in late August down to its current low around 1.5200 support, GBP/USD has dropped by nearly 4% in less than two weeks. In the process of this plummet, the currency pair has broken sharply below its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Having just hit and dipped below major support around the 1.5200 level, where the pair last bottomed in early June, GBP/USD could likely have significantly further to fall. This should especially be the case as the market currently views a US Fed rate hike most probably preceding any Bank of England rate hike.

With any sustained breakdown below the noted 1.5200 support level, the next major downside target is at the 1.5000 psychological support/resistance level, followed by key support around 1.4800.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.