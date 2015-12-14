GBP USD Renewed downside pressure ahead of Fed Wednesday

Last week’s GBP/USD rise was largely the result of a broad pullback for the US dollar, which saw substantial profit-taking after having shown persistent strength […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 14, 2015 4:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Last week’s GBP/USD rise was largely the result of a broad pullback for the US dollar, which saw substantial profit-taking after having shown persistent strength recently ahead of an expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve this week.

This rise for GBP/USD last week occurred in spite of several news and data economic events that should normally have weighed rather heavily on the British pound. Soft manufacturing production and trade balance readings out of the UK were both significantly worse than expected.

In addition, the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee, which voted 8-1 in favor of keeping interest rates on hold as opposed to hiking rates, issued a policy summary that was generally viewed as dovish. BoE policymakers made it clear that there would be no urgency to raise rates, even as the US is potentially on track to hike this week.

The beginning of this week has seen a retreat for GBP/USD to follow-up on last week’s climb. This retreat comes ahead of not only the pivotal Fed rate announcement on Wednesday, but also key inflation readings from both the UK and US. Tuesday brings Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the UK as well as the US.

While the US data is unlikely at this late stage to make a substantive impact on the rate decision from the Fed, which is slated to begin meeting that day, the UK CPI could help either widen or narrow the discrepancy between the potential monetary tightening cycles of the BoE and Fed. Persistently weak UK inflation figures have been an important contributor to the reluctance of the BoE to raise interest rates.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

From a technical perspective, last week’s rise pushed GBP/USD above the key 1.5200 level to touch its 50-day moving average before retreating in the beginning of this trading week. Monday saw the currency pair come close to touching the 1.5100 support level to the downside. Since the 1.5900-area high back in mid-June, GBP/USD has formed a series of progressively lower lows and lower highs for the entire latter half of this year, declining within a well-defined bearish trend.

On any sustained breakdown below the noted 1.5100 level, this bearish trend is poised to continue its decline towards the 1.5000 psychological level. Any continued GBP/USD drop in the event of a Fed rate hike and continued deferment of BoE monetary tightening could lead to further downside objectives at the 1.4800 and 1.4600 support levels.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.