GBP USD recovers and rebounds to major resistance

GBP/USD spent last week rising sharply in a rebound from its new 7-year low up to major resistance around the 1.4250 level. This rise occurred […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2016 5:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD spent last week rising sharply in a rebound from its new 7-year low up to major resistance around the 1.4250 level. This rise occurred as the US dollar fell and worries about a potential UK exit of the European Union (Brexit) partially subsided.

To start the new week on Monday, the dollar initially rose, prompting a GBP/USD turn back down from that 1.4250 resistance. By Monday afternoon, however, the dollar retreated once again, pushing GBP/USD back up to resistance and marginally above it.

From a technical perspective, the currency pair continues as of this writing to trade under its 50-day moving average, despite this past week’s rebound, and remains entrenched within a strong bearish trend. Going forward, pressure on the pound should likely be maintained with the June Brexit referendum drawing closer on the medium-term horizon and a consistently dovish Bank of England disinclined to raise interest rates any time soon.

On the US dollar side of the currency pair, while the greenback persists in vacillating on constantly shifting expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike, further monetary tightening this year in the US still remains a distinct possibility. This possibility generally continues to support the dollar against other major currencies that are driven by even more dovish central banks, including sterling and the Bank of England.

For these reasons, GBP/USD continues to face headwinds going forward, despite the current rebound. As long as the currency pair returns below the noted 1.4250 resistance level and remains trading under its 50-day moving average, the key downside target continues to be at the 1.4000 psychological support level. With any sustained re-break below that 1.4000 level, the next major downside target remains at the key 1.3500 support level, last hit in early 2009.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.