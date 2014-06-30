GBP USD continues upside push

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued its bullish momentum as it re-approaches its new five-year high of 1.7062. This high was just established little […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2014 4:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued its bullish momentum as it re-approaches its new five-year high of 1.7062.

This high was just established little more than a week ago. The currency pair reached such lofty highs since late 2008.

Overall, since its low around 1.4800 in July of last year, GBP/USD has risen by more than 15% in less than a year, outperforming its major currency pair counterparts.

The current highs above the key 1.7000 level were the result of a pronounced surge that occurred more than two weeks ago in mid-June, and prompted a recovery from the pullback to 1.6700-area support.

Now pushing higher above 1.7000, the pair could soon be poised to breakout towards a new long-term high.

 

GBPUSD technical chart 30.06.14

 

If GBP/USD can maintain its strength above the key 1.7000 level, which is in the midst of potentially transforming into support rather than its previous role as resistance, a major upside resistance target resides around the 1.7250 resistance level.

A failure to stay above 1.7000 could see the currency pair fall back towards the key 1.6700 support level.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.