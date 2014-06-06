Game valued at 340m for IPO

Game will float on the London Stock Exchange next week.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 6, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Game has announced the price of its shares for its impending flotation on the London Stock Exchange next week.

Stocks in the video game retailer will be available to buy from June 11th and the company announced a valuation of £340 million ahead of the event.

Shares in the firm will be offered at 200 pence per ordinary share and Game is hoping to raise at least £121 million for the company's cash stocks and its existing shareholders.

Martyn Gibbs, chief executive of Game Digital, said: "Game Digital is a profitable and cash generative business with a great team, strong supplier partnerships and exciting digital growth opportunities. These fundamentals have enabled us to attract high quality investors who we welcome into our business.

"We are a truly specialist retailer, with a loyal customer base, operating in a growing market. Our supplier partners are producing increasingly advanced gaming content, for which we will continue to develop and facilitate new ways to buy and play."

Turnaround

The share sale will complete a remarkable turnaround for Game, which was on the brink of going under during the recession. But the last couple of years have seen a vast improvement in the health of the business and relisting on the London Stock Exchange shows how far the company has come in recent years.

Hedge fund Elliott Advisors is set to retain a significant stake in the business, as it already holds a 90 per cent share in Game's stocks.

Game was one of a string of well known British high street companies to have faced serious financial issues as a result of the recession and its impact on the country's economy. Various famous names went into administration during this testing period, with Game among those to have successfully bounced back from its issues.

Shares in the video game retailer are set to be offered towards the low end of analyst expectations next week, but £340 million is still a surprisingly high valuation for a firm that almost closed down a few years ago.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.