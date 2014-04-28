Further sanctions on Russia imminent Pfizer rumoured to restate interest in AstraZeneca

The FX markets start the week in the lacklustre fashion that has been all too evident of late, which I find rather surprising following the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2014 10:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets start the week in the lacklustre fashion that has been all too evident of late, which I find rather surprising following the comments from the G7.

Reports from the White House suggest that new sanctions could be imposed on Russia as early as today after the G7 nations concluded the Kremlin isn’t abiding to the recent agreement made in Geneva.

The FX markets have instead focused on the possibility of a merger and acquisition flow following media reports that US giant Pfizer could renew its interest in AstraZeneca by making a public declaration of interest this week. Analysts are saying the deal could reach $100bn.

In other news, Japanese retail sales data showed highest increase since March 1997 as the consumer looked to make last-minute purchases ahead of the implementation of the sales tax hike from April 1st.

US pending homes sales are the only data release of FX market significance today. We then move to a week full of potentially high-risk events with the US bringing us the FOMC meeting, Q1 GDP and the US jobs report on Friday, along with the latest inflation data from Europe as Sterling looks to the Q1 GDP reading for direction.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3800-1.3775-1.3730  | Resistance 1.3880-1.3900-1.3925

 

USD/JPY

Supports 102.00-101.70-101.20  | Resistance 102.50-102.80-103.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6800-1.6750-1.6720 | Resistance 1.6850-1.6900-1.6935

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.