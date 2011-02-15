FTSE treads water as positive Financial stocks counter weaker miners

The FTSE remained relatively unchanged in early trading Tuesday morning due to strength in financial stocks being countered by weakness in the mining sector. At […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 15, 2011 3:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE remained relatively unchanged in early trading Tuesday morning due to strength in financial stocks being countered by weakness in the mining sector.

At 9.30am GMT the FTSE was trading +4 points at 6064 with good numbers from Barclays seemingly fending off lower mining prices following overnight Chinese inflation data.

Barclays, the British banking stalwart, provided investors with reason to celebrate this morning as it released results showing net profit rose by 36%. Barcap, the group’s investment banking arm, also confirmed a 94% increase in pre-tax profit. Bob Diamond, Barclays CEO, however did add a note of caution stating that tougher regulations may hinder future returns and the group will look to streamline operations. At 9.40 GMT Barclays was trading +8.85p at 319.45p (+2.8%), with a high early in the session of 320.6p. The positive results also helped to buoy sector stable mates as Lloyds traded up +2.4% with RBS up around 0.75%.

UK mining stocks weighed heavily on the FTSE in early trading as China confirmed that inflation accelerated in January, giving investors more reason to anticipate another bout of Chinese tightening. Consumer prices rose 4.9% in January from a year earlier, following a 4.6% rise in December. With seemingly no let up in inflationary pressure, investors are beginning to position themselves for future Chinese rate hikes and have begun to unwind long positions in mining stocks, even ahead of ‘better-than-expected’ results due out from BHP Billiton tomorrow morning. Shortly after 9.30 GMT the UK mining sector was trading down -1.8%, with Antofagasta (-3.2%), Kazakhmys (-2.6%) and Xstrata (-2.4%) leading the way; closely followed by larger than 1% losses for most sector constituents.

Also helping to peg back equity markets were earlier GDP numbers from France and Germany. German GDP grew less than forecast for the fourth quarter at +0.4% (expected at +0.5%), with French GDP confirmed at +0.3% (expected at +0.6%). At 9.30am GMT the DAX was trading +14 points at 7411 with the CAC 40 at 4110, +13 points.

With inline UK inflation data released at 9.30 GMT, and with the current battle between financial and mining stocks, it appears that the market will not be attempting any move of conviction before being given direction from the US market. Investors may anticipate a tight trading range ahead of US macro data, due out at 1.30pm GMT this afternoon.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.