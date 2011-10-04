FTSE loses 2 6 as banking crisis looms

The FTSE 100 lost another 2.6% on Tuesday to hit a new eight-week low as the UK Index was dragged down by deep losses in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 4, 2011 5:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 lost another 2.6% on Tuesday to hit a new eight-week low as the UK Index was dragged down by deep losses in heavyweight mining, banking and insurance stocks as investors sold out of risky stocks on fears of a looming new banking crisis.

In broader European trade, banks Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse lost 3%-4%, but the deepest losses were focused on Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, whose share lost well over 20% on fears that the bank may require further bailouts by the state.

With speculation increasing that private Greek bondholders may be asked to take a much more deeper haircut to Greek debt than originally expected, a fact emphasised by eurozone finance ministers, investors are being left to second guess how deep this haircut extension may be.

The key here is that the last few months bear all the same hallmarks and signs that preceded the previous banking crisis in 2008 and with the deep losses suffered by major banks across the world still living fresh in the memory of investors today, who can blame investors for selling their bank holdings in the midst of a potential new banking crisis?

Investors typically trade on two fronts, fear or greed, and it’s clear that fear is winning outright at the moment, particularly when it comes to a potential Greek default and the consequential contagion effects that may come at a time when finance ministers continue to shy away from definitive and credible solution to combat the problem.

The FTSE 100 was already trading extremely weakly on Tuesday but with the Dow Jones and S&P opening below key technical support levels, this was enough to drag the FTSE 100 to trade down by nearly 4% on the day in the afternoon.

Bernanke testimony lifts prices from their lows
Words of support from Ben Bernanke were however, enough to trigger a small rally going into the UK close. Bernanke, testifying to Congress, said that the Federal Reserve has tools left to stimulate the economy. He wants to ensure that the economy is getting sufficient stimulus. The Fed Chairman also admitted that the recent Operation Twist was a meaningful but not enormous support to the US economy, opening the window for more sincere easing methods. This encouraged a bit of bargain hunting into the close but make no mistake, today’s investor activity has shown that the clouds are darkening for world stock markets.

Daily price swings have trebled in the last two months
The high investor uncertainty and sensitivity to a global slowdown in growth and a potential banking crisis has contributed to a much more volatile UK stock market over the last two months. The daily price range of the FTSE 100 Index has trebled in the last two months to over 3% as compared to the rest of the year. The wide price swings are evidence of investor unwillingness to hold onto positions for any sincere length of time for fear that the situation may deteriorate and portfolio valuations subside.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.