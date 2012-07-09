FTSE falls 0 6 as US earnings season kicks off

The FTSE 100 fell 0.6% weighed down by selling in heavyweight commodity related stock sectors as the UK Index again failed to charge ahead of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2012 6:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 fell 0.6% weighed down by selling in heavyweight commodity related stock sectors as the UK Index again failed to charge ahead of the 5700 resistance level.

Today has been much about the calm before the earnings storm and whilst investors await earnings details from Alcoa, who reports after the US closing bell tonight, we have seen some trader positioning ahead of the earnings calendar in the US. A lack of volumes also typifies the fact that traders are starting to take a leave of absence from the markets for the summer period, with normal volumes likely to return in September, unless we get a similarly volatile market like last August, when the US credit rating was downgraded.

The FTSE 100 is starting to look a little too much aligned with the traditional buy the rumour sell the fact scenario regarding Central Bank liquidity. Much of the recent rally was induced by expectations of the Bank of England injecting fresh stimulus into the market via asset purchases and so whilst that injection of £50bn was confirmed last week, the rally has started to run out of steam with investors struggling to look for the next element that may help to re-align the upwards trajectory in stocks from the last two weeks. Whilst it is hoped the US earnings season could provide the trigger for that, the only two companies of real note to report this week from the US is Alcoa tonight and JP Morgan on Friday. This may create somewhat of an earnings vacuum mid week.

So we can look to economic data in the interim to provide the main motivation for traders in the market.

Chinese inflation slowed more than expected last month to 2.2%, but whilst this was a faster fall than expected, it did not give enough confidence for investors to buy into mining stocks even though it could give China more room for easing in the near term if they wish to do so after cutting rates twice in two months last week.

Tomorrow see’s UK Industrial Production and Merchandise Trade figures released whilst later in the week we see the release of the minutes from the previous FOMC meeting on Wednesday, whilst data out of China continues to come in thick and fast with GDP released on Friday.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.