FTSE bounces 3 as US data encourages bargain hunting

The FTSE 100 bounced back from a run of five days of consecutive losses to close higher by 3%, led chiefly by investors bargain hunting […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 5, 2011 5:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 bounced back from a run of five days of consecutive losses to close higher by 3%, led chiefly by investors bargain hunting in some of the stocks that have been badly sold off in the last week.

Much of the bargain hunting has been triggered by better than expected economic data in the last 48 hours, despite UK GDP being downwardly revised to 0.1% for the second quarter. The afternoon saw US ADP employment post more jobs than expected last month, with 91,000 added when 75,000 was expected.

Later in the session stocks got a further boost by US ISM non-manufacturing data also beating consensus forecasts. US service sector activity slowed from August’s reading of 53.3 to 53.0 but less sharply than the 52.9 expected. The data sent US stocks into positive territory and this helped to boost UK equities into the close.

Investors have also taken confidence from the pledges by Angela Merkel and eurozone officials to support banks where liquidity issues arise.

It has been the miners and oil stocks that have been the main energy behind today’s FTSE recovery however, with both stock sectors rallying a strong 4%-5% on the day. The gains seen today in metal prices and crude oil has certainly influenced today’s higher demand for resource stocks and with the mining sector losing some 13% in the last five trading session alone, undoubtedly these losses have attracted bargain hunting today.

It remains to be seen whether today’s gains can be built upon more than the previous tentative rallies of the last month that faltered, having seen indices gain around 4%-5%. With most client positions being picked up on short term contracts, this leaves the flexibility for clients to switch positions quickly from today’s bullish action back towards the recent bearish bias.

SuperGroup shares crash 29%
Share prices in SuperGroup were sent crashing today, losing 29% in value after the fashion retailer reported that problems at its warehouse, where it had installed a new system, had meant that shops were likely to encounter supply shortages.

The news comes at a time when investors were already concerned that share prices, which had trebled after the IPO launched last year up until the start of this year, were overvalued. The IT warehouse issue is expected to cost the firm between £6 million-£9million.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.