FTSE backs off from multi year highs

The FTSE 100 index (daily chart shown below) has backed off from major multi-year resistance around the 6875-6885 price zone. This key resistance area has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 4, 2014 5:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 index (daily chart shown below) has backed off from major multi-year resistance around the 6875-6885 price zone.

This key resistance area has been tested multiple times within the past year but has not been breached substantially to the upside as of yet.

A high of 6896, just slightly above this resistance area, was reached three weeks ago in mid-May, forming a decade-long record high before pulling back.

Another attempt to continue the long-term bullish trend was made just last week, but the index once again could not muster the strength to break the noted resistance zone, turning back down from a 6882 high.
FTSE technical analysis chart

 

Trading well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, as well as above a long-term rising trend line, the FTSE continues to be firmly entrenched in a strong bullish trend.

It should, however, soon be due for a deeper pullback.

A significant pullback has not occurred since the index declined by more than 5% in late February and March. For any impending pullback, key support targets currently reside around 6700 and 6650.

Further to the downside is major support around the 6500 level.

To the upside, any substantial breakout above the noted decade-long high would confirm a continuation of the long-term bullish trend with a further upside target around the 7000 psychological level.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.