FTSE 100 weak as BCC revises down 2013 14 growth forecast

The FTSE 100 is weak in trading this morning following the BCC’s downward revision of economic growth in 2013-14.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2012 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 index is weak at 5854.5 points in trading this morning (December 4th) as one leading organisation revised 2013-14's growth forecast lower.

According to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), the economy will expand at a modest rate of one per cent next year and by 1.8 per cent in 2014, with this downgrade coming about as international trade deteriorates, while the likelihood of further austerity increases.

However, the BCC has changed its forecast for growth in the UK, raising its growth projection from -0.4 per cent to -0.1 per cent this year.

The business body explained that while British companies are resilient and have the ambition to drive the recovery, reduced prospects worldwide look to slow this progress down, while spending reductions are unlikely to change any time soon.

BCC chief economist David Kern said: "Although there will be a slow improvement over the medium-term, gross domestic product will only return to its pre-recession levels at the end of 2014."

Find out about the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.