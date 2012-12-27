FTSE 100 rises as shoppers set new Boxing Day record

The FTSE 100 has risen this lunchtime (December 27th) after it was revealed UK shoppers broke Boxing Day records yesterday.

An unprecedented number of consumers visited their favourite retailers online on the day after Christmas, indicating savvy spenders are utilising the web for better deals, information service Experian revealed.

The company found that consumers made 113 million visits to ecommerce sites on December 26th.

Internet users in the UK made 84 million visits to these pages on Christmas Eve, while 107 million visits were made on Christmas Day, with these figures up 86 per cent and 71 per cent respectively on December 2011's data.

Digital insight manager at Experian James Murray commented: "The UK sales creep continues to advance so that now the post-Christmas sales are starting before Christmas."

At 12:35 GMT, the FTSE 100 rose by 0.4 per cent to an index value of 5978 points.

