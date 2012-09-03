FTSE 100 rallies 0 8 on stimulus hopes

The FTSE 100 and broader European indices climbed on Monday, with the UK Index gaining 0.8% as investors reacted to weak Chinese manufacturing data on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 3, 2012 5:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 and broader European indices climbed on Monday, with the UK Index gaining 0.8% as investors reacted to weak Chinese manufacturing data on increased optimism that China would act in the form of extra stimulus, whilst the ECB decision on Thursday continues to inspire confidence that the central bank will announce plans to intervene in the bond markets.

The reaction to the data out of China is yet another example of investors reading into the positives despite a somewhat bleak backdrop of economic activity. A final reading of HSBC Chinese manufacturing PMI fell to 47.6 from 49.3, hitting its lowest levels since March 2009 and marking a tenth successive monthly deterioration of conditions.

Yet still investors continue to use weak Chinese data as a sign that the country will be forced to ramp up stimulus plans and it is this optimism that has helped to increase demand for heavyweight miners in trading. The FTSE 350 mining sector rallied 1.2% as a result, giving heavyweight support to the FTSE 100 with stocks such as Fresnillo, Vedanta Resources and Kazakhmys rallying between 2% and 4%.

We of course also have the ECB decision to come on Thursday, where there will be even more pressure on Mario Draghi to announce plans to buy stressed sovereign bonds as well as a swathe of economic data this week including ISM manufacturing out of the US tomorrow as well as US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Patience could be running thin for Mario Draghi to deliver on his previous claims to ‘do whatever it takes’ to preserve the euro. Whilst the markets are hot with anticipation that Draghi and the ECB will act, there is also the potential for a ‘buy the rumour sell the fact’ scenario, particularly if the ECB refrains from announcing the much anticipated plans on Thursday or if the scale of the plans is seen as too weak.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.