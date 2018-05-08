FTSE 100 opens higher as Shire agrees to Takeda deal

The FTSE started the day up 0.2% at 7,580.65 after a long weekend as two takeover bids boosted the London index.

May 8, 2018 5:34 AM

The FTSE started the day up 0.2% at 7,580.65 after a long weekend as two takeover bids boosted the London index.

The Asian markets were also higher across the board with the Hang Seng up 1.4% at 30,408.79 and the Nikkei 225 up 0.2% at 22,508.69.  On Monday the Dow Jones Industrial Index closed up 0.4% at 24,357.32.

After several improved bids the board of Irish biopharmaceutical firm Shire agreed to a £46 takeover bid by Japanese drug maker Takeda which will propel it into the position of the world’s largest drug maker in the rare diseases business. It will also expand Takeda’s foothold in the US because two-thirds of Shire’s income comes from that market. Takeda, which unusually for a Japanese company is headed by a foreign chief executive, Christophe Weber, was under pressure from U.K. regulators to make a firm offer for Shire by Tuesday, to extend the deadline or abandon the deal.  Shire shares traded up 3.7%.

CYBG Plc, the parent company of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, has made a preliminary approach for Virgin Money Holdings which values the lender supported by Richard Branson at £1.6 billion. CYBG proposed to buy all Virgin Money's share at a ratio of 1.1297 new CYBG shares per Virgin Money share. The news boosted Virgin Money’s shares 8.6% but had initially a negative effect on CYBG.

UK house prices showed an unexpected drop in April in a sign of a broader weakening in consumer economy. The Halifax index fell 3.1% on the month against expectations of 0.2% but was up 2.2% on the same month last year. This is a slowdown from March when prices rose 2.7% on the year.   

The pound was a touch stronger at $1.3577 while the euro traded nearly flat at $1.1929.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.