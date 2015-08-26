FTSE 100 index down 1 2 per cent

The blue-chip index has dropped following continuing worries over China’s economy.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 26, 2015 2:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday (August 26th), following declines in European and Asian markets as concerns over the Chinese economy continue.

On Tuesday, the index posted its biggest one-day rise since 2011, after China cut interest rates in an effort to calm the markets.

However, that relief didn't last long, as this morning, the FTSE 100 was back down 1.2 per cent, as investors re-focussed on the deteriorating Chinese economy and its impact on the global market.

Analyst Michael Hewson told Reuters that the drop in Chinese interest rates was a temporary respite from the on-going economic turmoil.

"On the face of yesterday's actions by the People's Bank of China should have acted as the palliative that equity markets were looking for, and for a while it seemed to work quite well.

"And yet there was always the nagging doubt that it was a mere attempt at window dressing to assuage a sulky market," he said.

Market movements

The FTSE 350 mining index was down 1.6 per cent. Glencore was one of the top fallers. It lost 2.3 per cent after South Africa's Eskom said it wanted compensation for mining subsidiary Optimum if it is unable to supply coal to Escom's Hendrina power plant.

BHP Billiton fell 1.1 per cent. Rating agencies said it might come under more pressure later this year.

HSS Hire dropped 35.7 per cent, following an announcement that it expected earnings below market expectations. Numis and JP Morgan both cut their price target for the stock.

In a note about HSS, Numis said: "A second profit warning within six months of the IPO has reduced our confidence that HSS can deliver growth rates significantly ahead of the market."

Bookmakers Betfair and Paddy Power both saw their shares go up, following the announcement that they were in talks about a possible merger.

As for currencies, the pound was up 0.04 per cent against the dollar at $1.5692 and up 0.18 per cent against the euro at €1.3642.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.