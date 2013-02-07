FTSE 100 flat as UK industrial output climbs

The FTSE 100 was flat in trading this morning (February 7th), on news UK industrial output rose by 1.1 per cent in December of last year.

According to fresh data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the rise was higher than many economists' predictions of 0.9 per cent.

Manufacturing output climbed by 1.6 per cent for the 31-day period after sliding by 0.3 per cent in November.

In spite of the increase in December, however, the final quarter of 2012 saw industrial output decline by 1.9 per cent compared to the July-September period.

This makes it the biggest fall since the first quarter of 2009, with the downward forces on these figures being mostly driven by the temporary shutdowns at North Sea oilfields, which also attributed to lower economic growth in the fourth quarter.

At 11:25 GMT, the London FTSE 100 benchmark rallied by 0.2 per cent – or 13.13 points – to an index value of 6308.4 points.

