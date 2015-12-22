FTSE 100 faces 2nd straight yearly loss as UK shares lose favour

The FTSE 100 looks set to close 2015 with another annual loss, marking only the third year in 30 the index has fallen consecutively.     […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 22, 2015 9:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 looks set to close 2015 with another annual loss, marking only the third year in 30 the index has fallen consecutively.

 

 

 

FTSE 100:  YEARLY INTERVALS

FTSE 100 CLOSING LOWER ON YEAR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

 

Unusual, unwelcome

Britain’s equities benchmark rebounded strongly in 2009, a year after its ‘credit crunch’ collapse in 2008.

That leaves 2001 and 2002 as the only other two years since 1985 in which the FTSE closed consecutively lower.

As in 2014, the drivers behind underperformance in 2015 are well-known.

The deep sell-off of UK mining and oil shares this year, at least matching the year before, even eclipsed an increase by UK-based investors last month, of global equity holdings compared to bonds and cash.

A poll by Thomson Reuters conducted between 14th and 21st December showed British investors cut net UK equities exposure to 26.6% from 29.5% in November.

By contrast, they raised holdings of Japanese shares to the highest level seen since Reuters began conducting the survey.

 

Other highlights are below.

  • Overall allocation to equities rose to 53.2%, since August
  • Allocation to Eurozone equities upped a bit to 14.9%; after ECB broadened and made open-ended its multi-billion euro a month stimulus
  • Japanese stock allocation lifted to 12.2%, based on likely widening of BoJ stimulus after it maintained bond buying and started small with equity ETF purchases in December
  • Overall UK ‘fundie’ bond holdings cut to 22%, lowest since July 2014
  • Short-term ‘cash’ (e.g. money market funds, certificates of deposit) fell to 5.5%, lowest since January 2013

 

 

 

US fund managers steady

Big cuts by UK investment managers in local shares also contrasted with their US counterparts.

Another two or three more Federal Reserve interest rate rises, after the first since 2006 last week, are now widely expected.

But risks from these combined with falling earnings expectations have mostly been shrugged off by US large investors.

A separate Reuters survey in late November showed US fund managers kept recommendations for equity holdings steady for a third month.

Global equity allocations accounted for 51.4% of the month’s US aggregate portfolio, barely changed from 51.3% in September and October.

It was lower than levels above 66% from early in 2010 though.

‘Safer’ US bond allocations were also creeping higher.

However, the “gradual” pathway for US rates laid out by the Fed last week still meant further repatriation of monies back to the US in favour of North American assets was not far-fetched.

 

 

 

UK shares shunned

All this leaves the UK among the few developed regions in which global investment managers reported significant recent reductions.

That’s certainly in keeping with the UK stock market having underperformed Japanese, European and US counterparts in 2015.

 

 

 

FTSE 100 vs. GLOBAL PEERS

FTSE 100 DAILY REBASED TO DECEMBER 2014 VS EUROSTOXX_SPX_NIKKEI_22ND DECEMBER 2015

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

 

Mining implosion, deficit disruption?

As mentioned, the underperformance was partly due to UK indices’ heavy weighting of miners and emerging market-focused companies, which have been battered by low commodity prices.

Additionally, whilst the UK economy has outperformed Europe and most of Asia this year, investors may also be minded that the size of the UK’s current account deficit is unprecedented in peacetime.

The risk of extreme consequences remains moderate, but a correction could cause a dramatic depreciation in sterling.

Markets might welcome the implied boost to imports, but not medium-term market disruption

 

 

Banking on EM

UK trade headwinds also include its financial services sector, with a truncated emerging markets slowdown in view.

Since Britain’s EM exports are no higher than 25% of its total, the biggest risk is for large UK-listed banks.

They have more business in China alone, than lenders based in any other global region.

 

 

 

EXPOSURE TO CHINA BY BANK DOMICILE

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

 

Britain to decide (so will The BoE)

Back in Europe, if the current UK government meets its goal, 2016 will also bring an ‘in/out’ referendum on EU membership.

Regardless of the moderate long-term economic and investment risk this represents, periods of market uncertainty before and after the vote are likely.

Finally, and also important for regional equity allocation decisions, is the still considerable likelihood of a first UK rate rise in over 8 years in 2016.

After all, UK growth has managed (just) to stay on trend at circa 2.4%, weaker than 2014’s rate, but respectable.

The Bank of England will also find it difficult to argue against the following factors.

 

  • Joblessness steady at multi-year lows in 2015 (opening the way for wages to tick higher)
  • The weak energy price basis voided in 2016 (enabling single-digit percentage inflation)
  • The US rate rise passing off without a big market melt-down

 

 

Regardless of the US’s smooth ‘lift-off’, the States and the UK, if it follows suit, will still be the only G7 regions tightening policy whilst others (and most of the world) loosens.

That implies a negative mark in overall reckoning on where to allocate equity capital next year.

 

 

This article will be updated with a review of the biggest UK stock losers in 2015, and our take on likely winners in 2016.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.