FTSE 100 boosted by mining firms

The FTSE 100 is up today (April 10th), boosted by the progress made on the index by mining firms.

Vedanta Resources was one of the biggest movers on the markets in the morning session and was up 4.8 per cent on the back of better-than-expected production figures.

Shares in Easyjet also had a strong day on the FTSE 100 and climbed by more than four per cent after Citigroup raised its rating on the company to "buy" from "neutral", reports BBC News.

The FTSE 100 was up 47.46 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 6,360.67, at the midday break. At 16:00 BST, it was recorded at 6390.48, a further session of strong gains on the index.

Markets around the world are performing extremely well at the moment and both the Nikkei and the Dow Jones have been breaking records today.

The Nikkei closed at a new five-year high and the Dow Jones breached a new top mark.

