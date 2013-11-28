FTSE 100: Another December Trading Opportunity?

Stock markets around the work have historically been known to rally during the month of December, giving rise to the saying ‘Santa rally’. Yet there is one thing the FTSE 100 Index has done over the past 10 years that no other major stock index has done – post gains without fail every December over the past decade. Over the past 10 years, the UK’s flagship index has risen by an average of 147 points in December each year. Last year alone, the FTSE 100 rallied 0.5% in December, whilst the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and DAX Indexes rallied 0.6%, 0.7% and 2.7% respectively.

So what does December 2013 have in store for the UK’s flagship Index? See our infographic below for detailed facts and figures.

The FTSE 100 has rallied over the last 10 Decembers. FTSE’s December point movement:

2012: +31 points

2011: +66 points

2010: +371 points

2009: +222 points

2008: +146 points

2007: +24 points

2006: +172 points

2005: +195 points

2004: +111 points

2003: +134 points

The FTSE’s 10-year average December movement: +147 points

The FTSE 100 is the only global index to have rallied every December for the past 10 years

FTSE example trade

You go long (buy) £20 per point at the start of December

FTSE rallies 147 points over the course of December

You close your position: £2940 is your profit at the end of the trading month of December. However, if the position moves in the opposite direction, you could lose £2940

Nikkei’s potential December opportunity

December point movements:

2012: +949

2011: +11

2010: +291

2009: +1293

2008: +347

2007: -373

2006: +951

2005: +1239

2004: +589

2003: +576

Nikkei’s 10-year average December movement: +587 points

