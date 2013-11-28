FTSE 100 Another December Trading Opportunity
Stock markets around the work have historically been known to rally during the month of December, giving rise to the saying ‘Santa rally’. Yet there is one thing the FTSE 100 Index has done over the past 10 years that no other major stock index has done – post gains without fail every December over the past decade. Over the past 10 years, the UK’s flagship index has risen by an average of 147 points in December each year. Last year alone, the FTSE 100 rallied 0.5% in December, whilst the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and DAX Indexes rallied 0.6%, 0.7% and 2.7% respectively.
So what does December 2013 have in store for the UK’s flagship Index? See our infographic below for detailed facts and figures.
The FTSE 100 has rallied over the last 10 Decembers. FTSE’s December point movement:
The FTSE’s 10-year average December movement: +147 points
The FTSE 100 is the only global index to have rallied every December for the past 10 years
FTSE example trade
You go long (buy) £20 per point at the start of December
FTSE rallies 147 points over the course of December
You close your position: £2940 is your profit at the end of the trading month of December. However, if the position moves in the opposite direction, you could lose £2940
Nikkei’s potential December opportunity
December point movements:
Nikkei’s 10-year average December movement: +587 points
