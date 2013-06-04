Ford recalls 465 000 cars over fuel leak concerns

Some 465,000 cars are being recalled by Ford.


June 4, 2013 1:15 PM
Ford has announced it is recalling 465,000 of its cars as a result of a potential issue with the fuel tank of the vehicles.

More than 600 motorists have already complained to the manufacturer about the issue, but the firm insisted there have not been any reports of fires, accidents or injuries.

Models involved in the recall include the Ford Explorer, Taurus, Flex, Police Utility and Police Interceptor and the Lincoln MKS, MKT and MKZ, as well as the 2013 Ford Fusion sedan.

Close to 420,000 of the vehicles are being recalled in the US, Mexico and Canada, with the rest coming from overseas markets.

The share price of Ford could be set to take a hit in the coming hours as a result of this news, with stocks set to open at 15.89 on the New York Stock Exchange later today (June 4th).

Ford confirmed it is also recalled 23 of the 2013 Ford Fusions to fix steering gears that lack an internal retaining clip, which increases the risk of a crash.

