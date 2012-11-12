The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Begin the week with a flat start in the UK main index. Partly due to mixed news from Asian markets, with Chinese exports growing offset by Japan’s GDP contraction. Also in Europe, Greece passed their 2013 austerity budget, which is important in securing the next tranche of bailout fund for them.

- The FTSE is at 5775 so almost exactly flat from Fridays close, the DAX is at 7148 about 12 points lower, and the CAC is at 3407 about 13 points lower.

- So a moderately lacklustre start seen across the board, the FTSE mainly dragged lower by miners that are trading lower as base metal prices have weakened a little bit on lower demand.

- Anglo-American, Xstrata, Eurasian Natural Resources and Antofagasta all amongst the biggest fallers, all around 1.5% down.

- The biggest riser is Admiral Group with the insurers and financials looking marginally stronger. Admiral Group currently 2.7% up.

- A pretty quiet day on both the corporate and economic data front for today, although European wholesale price index figures did come through a bit lower than expected. Do keep your eyes on the economic calendar on our site for some potentially market moving data this week.