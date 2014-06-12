FIFA World Cup amp stock market patterns
Regardless of the S&P 500’s performance during each of the last thirteen FIFA World Cup tournaments, the index ended up rallying by at least 30% either immediately after the tournament, or within three months from the final match.
Whether equities end up falling from today’s opening match to the final championship game, post-World Cup sell-offs have usually bottomed in October. This may coincide with the end of the Fed’s tapering.
But, with the Yellen Fed having succeeded in separating the end of tapering from the start of rate hikes, markets are likely to shift the focus into the start of rate hikes, which are unlikely to occur before end of Q2 2015.
After all, the S&P 500 has rallied for three straight weeks. The next four weeks may well be just the opportunity for letting off steam in Brazil.