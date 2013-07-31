Fed Must Issue Taper Signal Today

In a day rife with revisions, the Fed also must revise its FOMC statement, indicating the conditional intention to taper purchases, specifically this year. Currencies […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 31, 2013 4:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In a day rife with revisions, the Fed also must revise its FOMC statement, indicating the conditional intention to taper purchases, specifically this year.

Currencies ignore the downward revision in US Q1 GDP (from 1.8 to 1.1%) and focus on the stronger than expected 1.7% rise in Q2 (exp 1.0%) as well as the bigger than expected 2.8% rise in personal consumption (exp 2.6%).  Revisions from 6 months ago (GDP) are less likely to move markets than are revisions from 2 months ago (employment data).

The 200K rise in July ADP should add to the host of reasons why the Fed must signal its readiness to taper asset purchases this year—and clearly distinguishes bond purchases from raising rates.

6 reasons the Fed will/must taper in September

  • Record highs in US equities
  • 6-year highs in US consumer sentiment/consumer confidence
  • Longest streak of +100K NFP in 12 years
  • 6-year lows in unemployment rate
  • Bernanke is highly unlikely to leave this year depart without a tweek in the asset purchasing program. Failing to do so would label him as Greenspan Bubble Master #2, starting the QE bubble without a plan to end it or even scaling it down.

Cannot afford a new round of USD weakness at expense of strengthening currencies of weaker economies.
With these dynamics at play, the Fed ought to scale down monthly asset purchases, by at least $10 bn this year via a mixture of treasuries and MBS (even if it is symbolic) to account for the change in fundamentals over the last 6 months (and not the last 6 weeks). Failure to do so would be a serious lapse of credibility to Bernanke and doves at the Fed.

In September, the Fed could either announce its intention to taper later in the year (December), or announce and begin the taper on the week following the September meeting. In order to avoid further market confusion and volatility, the Fed ought to add a phrase to today’s FOMC statement, signalling a readiness or consideration to scale down asset purchases in autumn (September or December – depending on data). Failure to do so would increase chances of sudden spikes in volatility in autumn, brought about by rapid jumps in yields and considerable declines in equities. The only way to avoid these events is by preparing the market with an extra phrase today.


RBA: Aussie is for Sale

RBA Governor Stevens’ Tuesday comments stating there is scope for more easing after last week’s CPI data and that Aussie’s decline does not threaten the inflation outlook, bolstered market confidence to sell the rebounds in the Aussie. Stevens’ comments follow 2 consecutive monthly net losses in Aussie jobs report and the 6.9% plunge in building approvals. Markets are now pricing a 25-bp cut next week in the RBA’s cash rate. Any bounce in the Aussie emerging from Fed dovishness or PBOC’s liquidity injection is seen as a sell. AUDUSD still expected at 0.8820s, while AUDJPY is seen testing 85.50, followed by 81.00.

Possible plays on the Aussie, are bearishness in AUDJPY, partly hedged by favouring USDJPY. Similarly, renewed bearishness in EURUSD ahead of the inevitable taper may be countered with favouring EURAUD. Shorting euro’s rallies against the USD has proven frustrating for many dollar bulls, therefore, siding with the euro against the Aussie and GBP continues to prove beneficial ahead of more policy action from the RBA (rate cuts) and BoE (forward guidance).

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.