Fed mouthpiece adds to dollar slide

The US dollar continues its slide this week following an article in the WSJ from Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath on next week’s FOMC meeting suggesting […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 26, 2013 10:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar continues its slide this week following an article in the WSJ from Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath on next week’s FOMC meeting suggesting that the Fed may change its forward guidance message by amending the employment rate goal whilst adding an inflation threshold.

The dollar’s woes were compounded as the debate continues on Bernanke’s replacement with FT highlighting front runner Larry Summers’ critical remarks on the effectiveness of QE signalling that super dove Janet Yellen may be the choice that the President will opt for if the recovery in the US economy remains fragile.

In other news JPY has strengthened as the Nikkei closed down 3% following CPI data coming in a tenth higher than expected at 0.2%. USD/JPY traded trading below 99.00 for the first time this week.

The data calendar is bare today, with the only highlight being the University of Michigan survey this afternoon as the market will start to focus on next week’s central bank meetings and the US jobs report.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3250-1.3175-1.3140 | Resistance 1.3305-1.3340-1.3400


USD/JPY

Supports 98.30-97.50-96.85 | Resistance 99.40-100.45-100.90


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5340-1.5285-1.5225 | Resistance 1.5420-1.5500-1.5565

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.