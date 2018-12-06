Fear could linger after toasted trade deal

The market’s verdict on the trade deal will take some shifting.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 6, 2018 10:01 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

The market’s verdict on the trade deal will take more than Beijing and Washington platitudes to shift.

Extended ‘over-reaction’

On the face of it, the 550-point collapse in Dow futures that immediately followed news that a senior Huawei executive was arrested looks like an over-reaction. If so, it has with legs. The second half of the European session sees indices barely off Thursday’s worst, keeping the STOXX gauge close to a fresh two-year low, its second since late October. The Dow gushes another 400 points lower.

Close relation

The velocity of these declines looks past ostensible disconnects between Huawei and the trade dispute. True, the company is publicly owned, and the case involves alleged sanction violations. But Huawei’s state links are hardly no secret. Decades-long affiliations have smoothed the regulatory permissions it required to become the world’s second-largest smartphone maker in just over 30 years. The arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer, the daughter of founder, Ren Zhengfei, a former People’s Liberation Army officer, won’t pass as ‘unrelated.’

November gains almost wiped

Price action over the last 12 hours, which erases almost all late-November gains on Wall Street, Shanghai/Shenzhen and in Europe is the market’s verdict. Furthermore, Huawei recently lost authorisations in the UK, New, Zealand, Australia and the States. Its participation in major new international transactions could also be definitively over. Anticipation of a messy extraction from contracts, partnerships, supply chains and more, keeps technology sector upset on par with tumbles in trade-sensitive car, and metal shares. Elsewhere, OPEC and Russia appear to hint at a smaller cut than the market would like, dragging energy sectors. That’s all broad equity segments under a cloud. Already upended by Treasury yields’ acceleration to three-month lows, volatility in major currency pairs remains unsettled too. Volatility goes up a notch as safety bids reappear in dollar, the yen and bunds.

‘Fear gauge’ still tethered

With Friday’s payrolls in view, soft readings in the run up, including ADP’s private assessment add to cross-market gloom. That will deepen if official data also disappoint. The extradition hearing of Huawei’s arrested finance chief is also scheduled for Friday. So, one way or another, CBOE’s VIX volatility index may have backing to extend a three-session run higher. Should it approach peaks around late 27-29 on the way to the round 30, feedback into aversive sentiment could intensify. In reality, that may be a fairly big ask. Since its second biggest one-day vault of the year in October, the ‘fear gauge’ has been active, but relatively restrained. Still, open questions on everything from Brexit, oil, trade and more, offer ample conditions for vol. to go up a gear in the week ahead.

Technical chart: VIX Volatility Index - daily intervals

Source: Refinitiv/City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.