Facebook shares hit record high

The share price of Facebook has hit a new record high during trading today (September 12th).

Stocks in the company fell when they were first floated last year, but the share price of the firm is now up above the $45 mark they first hit shortly after flotation.

More than a billion people are signed up to the social networking site, which is one of the largest technology companies in the world.

After the firm announced results that were better than predicted by analysts, its share price has been on the rise. Facebook stocks are now trading 60 per cent higher than they were in July.

Trading today on the Nasdaq has seen the share price of the firm rise by 0.41 per cent. At 16:17 BST, stocks in the company were selling for 45.22.

Facebook stocks could therefore finish the session at a higher point than they have ever reached should the current trend continue in the coming hours.

