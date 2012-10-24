Facebook revenues rise by 32

Facebook stocks closed higher on the Nasdaq index in New York last night (October 23rd) before the company reported that its revenues rose by nearly one-third (32 per cent) over the July-September period.

However, the internet company – which has been having a difficult time on the stock market – has still reported a loss of $59 million (£37 million).

The world's best-known social media site reported that its income rose by $1.26 billion over the course of the third quarter of the year, exceeding expectations, but its performance remains in troubled territory following a loss of $157 million in the previous three-month period.

Facebook's shares have plunged by around 50 per cent since its first appearance on the stock market in May, as it has struggled to turn its popularity into a profit-making enterprise.

Last night, Facebook closed 0.9 per cent higher on the Nasdaq to a share price of $19.50.

