EURUSD seems to have entered into a consolidations phase this Thursday

  EUR/USD Range: 1.4103 – 1.4146 Support: 1.3990 Resistance: 1.4160 EURUSD seems to have entered into a consolidations phase this Thursday during the Asian session. The pair is […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2010 10:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

EURUSD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.4103 – 1.4146
Support: 1.3990
Resistance: 1.4160
EURUSD seems to have entered into a consolidations phase this Thursday during the Asian session. The pair is trading in a range of 1.4103 and 1.4146 after the rally that followed the Fed’s announcement. Today we also have the meeting of the ECB Governing Council. They are set to discuss tenders, interest rates, and of course negotiations to bring about a new regulatory framework to the EU nations. QE will however be off the agenda!

 

 

GBPUSD

GBP/USD

Range: 1.6092 – 1.6140
Support: 1.6010
Resistance: 1.6150
The BoE interest rate decision headlines the calendar. Although expectations call for no changes to the major elements of monetary policy (borrowing costs, asset purchases), the announcement warrants attention as Mervyn King will be making decisions based on an updated quarterly inflation report. The annualised price growth rate remains stubbornly above 3%, which is slightly lower than its first quarter peak, as the central bank predicted. Could this mean that there may be additional scope to consider stimulus to guard against a backslide into recession?

 

The FOMC

The highly anticipated FOMC rate decision failed to disappoint, but wasn’t necessary what the market had anticipated. The Fed kept their lending rate unchanged at 0.25% and went onto add that interest rates will remain “exceptionally low” for an “extended period”. The spotlight was placed on the QE measures and the Fed announced total asset purchases of $850 billion to $900 billion through June, and new asset purchases of $600 billion during the same period (which was slightly higher than the market anticipated). The implications of the decision are likely to be overall USD bearish, with the greenback seen in more of a gradual slow grind lower, rather than suffering any rapid declines.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.