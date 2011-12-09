The new intergovernmental accord struck between 85% of EU members has effectively left the UK ostracised and raises yet more questions about the short term liquidity capacity of Europe to contain the debt crisis from escalating further. Whilst much of the accord merely cements the existing Franco-German agreements made on Monday to help bring about a greater fiscal union, many questions and uncertainty remains over the role of the ECB and whether the accord will be enough to convince Mario Draghi and the ECB to ramp up bond purchases with the sorts of vigour investors want to see.

How can the accord within an existing treaty work?

First and foremost, how will the intergovernmental accord work within the existing EU Treaty and the two member states, the UK and Hungary, that will reside outside of it? Whilst there is every chance that the UK is going to be ostracised from Europe, there are sincere questions about how the accord will actually work, both from a legal perspective and practical sense given the governance of the existing EU Treaty.

At the very least, the potential isolation of the UK from Europe is unlikely to significantly impact the FTSE 100, considering that much of the UK’s top listed companies rely on profits from operations outside of the UK’s borders. So whilst a potential isolation of the UK from Europe is likely to have far reaching questions about UK trade ties, it may not necessarily impact many of the firms on the FTSE 100 itself.

Accord details were already known

Much of the intergovernmental accord struck up by Merkel, Sarkozy and their European partners was already well known by the market and so as such, there has been very little upside to come from the agreements reached in trading this morning. There is no doubt that the detail of the accord, if implemented correctly, is a big step in the right direction. Creating a greater fiscal union with consequences if member states do not get their fiscal houses in order on a consistent basis could go some way to preventing another eurozone debt crisis in the future.

Question marks over liquidity scales

However, there remain unanswered questions as to whether or not the ECB can be convinced to ramp up its asset purchases through the agreements made this morning and whether there exist enough funds to help bailout indebted states should the debt crisis escalate further in the near term.

The size of the bilateral loans to help increase the funds at the IMF’s disposal are being seen as lacking in potency and investors will now need to see whether the additional €200 billion in bilateral loans to the IMF could trigger other nations such as China to loan to the IMF.

Despite the fact that Mario Draghi heralded the new EU accord as echoing his much desired fiscal compact, investors are wanting the ECB to ramp up its bond purchases to help contain the crisis.

Evidence from yesterday’s Draghi press conference indicated that perhaps even if the fiscal compact was to be achieved, the ECB was determined to help increase liquidity in banks and not governments. It would be some turnaround for this statement to be fully reversed some 24 hours later.

It is here where there remains a sense of disappointment from investors.

Key details of the new intergovernmental accord:

Talks lasted for 11.5 hours

Accord reached between all 17 euro adopted states plus 6 non euro states.

Sweden and Czech Republic yet to decide whether to adopt the new accord

The UK and Hungary have vetoed the accord and will not sign up

The UK vetoed because it wanted to be able to opt out of financial regulation decisions to help protect UK financial sector

Accord details that member states will receive automatic sanctions for deficits of over 3% and will lose a degree of fiscal independence

ESM, the long term bailout fund, to be capped at €500 billion and be used with an 85% majority vote by members (re-evaluated in March 2012)

ESM to be brought forward a year and start from July 2012

ESM will not have a banking license which would have allowed it to obtain funding through the ECB (Germany was against this)

Bilateral loans agreed to the IMF totalling €200 billion (150 billion from euro region central banks and 50 billion from non euro region central banks)

It is hoped that the IMF bilateral loans could entice China and others to do so as well

The Financial Transaction Tax will be discussed in January.

